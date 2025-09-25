Adani Green Talks: Igniting India's Second Freedom Struggle through Innovation
The Adani Group's Green Talks has emerged as a pivotal platform for fostering social innovation and entrepreneurship in India. The latest edition spotlighted pioneering entrepreneurs, with emphasis on tech and social advancements driving India's second freedom struggle. The event also launched significant awards recognizing transformative contributions.
- Country:
- India
The Adani Group hosted the fourth edition of Adani Green Talks, drawing changemakers, social entrepreneurs, and innovators to envisage a sustainable and inclusive future. Inaugurated by Gautam Adani's keynote on the 'second freedom struggle,' the event underscored the importance of technology and social innovation in strengthening India's democratic fabric.
Reflecting on Green Talks' evolution, Adani highlighted success stories like GenRobotics, Navalt, and Marut Drones that have reshaped societal dynamics. The 2025 event presented pioneering entrepreneurs like Abhishek Chhazed and Akshita Sachdeva, showcasing India's innovative prowess in addressing global challenges.
This year introduced the Adani Green Talks Social Impact Awards and the Lok Kalyan Award, honoring Krishna Ella of Bharat Biotech. Gautam Adani announced expanding Green Talks to Tier-II and Tier-III cities, aiming for a collaborative global network to foster sustainable growth and social purpose-driven science.
ALSO READ
3D-Printed Durga: A Blend of Tradition and Technology
WIN Lounge: Empowering Global Dialogues on Sustainability at Climate Week NY 2025
Artificial Wombs: The Next Frontier in Reproductive Technology
Global Commitment to Sustainability Undeterred by U.S. Climate Politics
Rajesh S Gokhale's Tenure Extended as Biotechnology Secretary