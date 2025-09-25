Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Road Accident in North Delhi

In the early hours of Thursday morning, tragedy struck in North Delhi's Civil Lines area as a Haryana roadways bus collided with a motorcycle, resulting in the deaths of two riders. The incident took place at around 7:25 a.m. near Sanjay Akhada on Outer Ring Road. Both victims suffered fatal head injuries.

The deceased, identified as Savi, 19, and Karan, 28, were residents of Narela heading towards Kashmere Gate ISBT from Burari at the time of the accident. The bus driver, Narendra, a resident of Rohtak, was immediately apprehended by police and a case has been registered against him.

Narendra, who has been working with Haryana roadways since 2018, reportedly has a history of involvement in a previous fatal accident case. Authorities are currently verifying these claims. Traffic was temporarily disrupted but was restored after clearing the site. Investigations continue, and the families of the victims have been notified.

(With inputs from agencies.)