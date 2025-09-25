Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Road Accident in North Delhi

In a tragic incident, two men lost their lives when a Haryana roadways bus hit their motorcycle in North Delhi's Civil Lines area. The driver has been apprehended, and investigations are ongoing to verify his past involvement in another fatal accident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 17:18 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Road Accident in North Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the early hours of Thursday morning, tragedy struck in North Delhi's Civil Lines area as a Haryana roadways bus collided with a motorcycle, resulting in the deaths of two riders. The incident took place at around 7:25 a.m. near Sanjay Akhada on Outer Ring Road. Both victims suffered fatal head injuries.

The deceased, identified as Savi, 19, and Karan, 28, were residents of Narela heading towards Kashmere Gate ISBT from Burari at the time of the accident. The bus driver, Narendra, a resident of Rohtak, was immediately apprehended by police and a case has been registered against him.

Narendra, who has been working with Haryana roadways since 2018, reportedly has a history of involvement in a previous fatal accident case. Authorities are currently verifying these claims. Traffic was temporarily disrupted but was restored after clearing the site. Investigations continue, and the families of the victims have been notified.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Steel Surge: BMW Ventures Ltd IPO Gains Momentum

Steel Surge: BMW Ventures Ltd IPO Gains Momentum

 India
2
World News Roundup: Drones, Everest, and Political Shifts

World News Roundup: Drones, Everest, and Political Shifts

 Global
3
Indian Team Faces Challenge as Reddy's Injury Strikes Before Women's World Cup

Indian Team Faces Challenge as Reddy's Injury Strikes Before Women's World C...

 Global
4
U.S. News Digest: Trade Talks, H-1B Visa Controversy, and Autism Concerns

U.S. News Digest: Trade Talks, H-1B Visa Controversy, and Autism Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025