Flipkart Revolutionizes Customer Care with Trust Shield Launch

Flipkart unveils Trust Shield, an innovative program providing post-purchase protection for accidental damage and manufacturing defects. Covering large appliances and select electronics, it ensures swift resolution, real-time tracking, and customer support, enhancing the online shopping experience by positioning Flipkart as the sole contact for issue resolution within 30 days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-09-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 17:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Flipkart, a leading e-commerce platform in India, has launched the Flipkart Trust Shield, an industry-first initiative that offers comprehensive post-purchase protection. Catering to large appliances and select electronics, the Trust Shield covers accidental damages and manufacturing defects, making Flipkart the sole point of contact for resolution within 30 days post-delivery.

The program guarantees swift action with resolution occurring within 2 working days. Customers benefit from hassle-free claim processes, real-time in-app tracking, and free doorstep repair services. The Trust Shield provides an added layer of reliability to the shopping experience, ensuring customers receive timely support, particularly during festive seasons.

According to Rakesh Krishnan, Vice President of Large Appliances at Flipkart, this initiative reflects a commitment to customer-centric innovations. Trust Shield underscores Flipkart's aim to redefine reliability and trust in online shopping, making post-purchase interactions seamless and fostering greater peace of mind among consumers.

