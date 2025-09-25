India-UK Trade Pact Boosts Prospects for SMEs in Consumer Goods

The newly signed India-UK free trade agreement is set to unlock substantial opportunities for domestic brands and small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in sectors like consumer goods and retail in the UK market, according to a statement by Komerz Ltd.

As a global distributor specializing in omni-channel commerce solutions, Komerz Ltd expressed optimism regarding the trade pact, emphasizing its potential to simplify trade processes and broaden access to capital. "I believe this agreement will dramatically simplify how companies trade, expand, and access capital," said Siddharth Shankar, COO of Komerz Ltd.

Signed on July 24, the agreement aims for implementation in the upcoming year. Forecasting a doubling of trade to USD 120 billion by 2030, the agreement is seen as a pivotal moment in India-UK relations, facilitating deeper economic integration and encouraging joint ventures and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)