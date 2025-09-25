Left Menu

India-UK Trade Pact Boosts Prospects for SMEs in Consumer Goods

The India-UK free trade agreement promises to boost domestic brands and SMEs across consumer goods, retail, and other sectors in the British market. The deal aims to double bilateral trade to USD 120 billion by 2030, creating enhanced market access and fostering economic integration between the two countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2025 17:58 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 17:58 IST
India-UK Trade Pact Boosts Prospects for SMEs in Consumer Goods
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The newly signed India-UK free trade agreement is set to unlock substantial opportunities for domestic brands and small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in sectors like consumer goods and retail in the UK market, according to a statement by Komerz Ltd.

As a global distributor specializing in omni-channel commerce solutions, Komerz Ltd expressed optimism regarding the trade pact, emphasizing its potential to simplify trade processes and broaden access to capital. "I believe this agreement will dramatically simplify how companies trade, expand, and access capital," said Siddharth Shankar, COO of Komerz Ltd.

Signed on July 24, the agreement aims for implementation in the upcoming year. Forecasting a doubling of trade to USD 120 billion by 2030, the agreement is seen as a pivotal moment in India-UK relations, facilitating deeper economic integration and encouraging joint ventures and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Green Hydrogen Market Poised for Growth: Key Insights from Industry Summit

India's Green Hydrogen Market Poised for Growth: Key Insights from Industry ...

 India
2
Tragic Collision in Jharkhand: Lives Shattered on NH-33

Tragic Collision in Jharkhand: Lives Shattered on NH-33

 India
3
Submer Targets India as Data Center Powerhouse

Submer Targets India as Data Center Powerhouse

 India
4
Nicolas Sarkozy's Controversial Conviction: A Blow to French Politics

Nicolas Sarkozy's Controversial Conviction: A Blow to French Politics

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025