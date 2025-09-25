Monsoon Dip in Housing Sales, But Value Soars Amid Luxury Surge

During the July-September quarter, housing sales in India's seven major cities fell by 9% to 97,080 units, according to Anarock. The decline is attributed to seasonal monsoon effects and the inauspicious Shradh period.

Interestingly, sales in terms of value surged by 14% to Rs 1.52 lakh crore. The rise is driven by increased transactions in premium and luxury housing segments along with year-on-year price appreciation, Anarock reports.

While cities like Mumbai and Pune saw a decrease in sales volume, regions such as Chennai experienced a significant rise. Anarock Chairman Anuj Puri commented that despite less new supply, the housing market remains healthy. Rakesh Bohra, COO of Pioneer Urban Land and Infrastructure Ltd, predicted a positive trend for future quarters.

(With inputs from agencies.)