Left Menu

Contested Narratives: Missile Controversies in Ukraine

The Russian Defense Ministry refuted Ukrainian reports of a missile strike on Kharkiv, claiming the damage was from Ukrainian ammunition. The statement, issued on Telegram, aimed to refocus attention on a recent deadly incident in Kherson. The Kherson attack death toll has increased to 28, according to local officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2026 23:07 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 23:07 IST
Contested Narratives: Missile Controversies in Ukraine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Russian Defense Ministry has rejected claims by Ukraine that a Russian missile strike damaged the northeastern city of Kharkiv. In a statement released on Friday, the ministry attributed the damage to an explosion of Ukrainian ammunition, countering earlier reports suggesting Russian involvement.

According to the ministry's message on Telegram, these Ukrainian reports seem intended to distract international observers from recent events in Kherson, where a New Year's Eve attack on a hotel in a Russian-controlled area resulted in significant casualties.

The governor of the region reported an increase in the death toll to at least 28 people, as shared with the TASS news agency.

TRENDING

1
Tragic Encounter: Colorado's First Fatal Mountain Lion Attack in Decades

Tragic Encounter: Colorado's First Fatal Mountain Lion Attack in Decades

 Global
2
Foiled Plot: The New Year's Eve ISIS-Inspired Attack Plan

Foiled Plot: The New Year's Eve ISIS-Inspired Attack Plan

 Global
3
Honest Bus Driver's Heroic Act Returns Lost Treasure

Honest Bus Driver's Heroic Act Returns Lost Treasure

 India
4
Madhya Pradesh Water Contamination Crisis: Government Under Scrutiny

Madhya Pradesh Water Contamination Crisis: Government Under Scrutiny

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026