Contested Narratives: Missile Controversies in Ukraine

The Russian Defense Ministry has rejected claims by Ukraine that a Russian missile strike damaged the northeastern city of Kharkiv. In a statement released on Friday, the ministry attributed the damage to an explosion of Ukrainian ammunition, countering earlier reports suggesting Russian involvement.

According to the ministry's message on Telegram, these Ukrainian reports seem intended to distract international observers from recent events in Kherson, where a New Year's Eve attack on a hotel in a Russian-controlled area resulted in significant casualties.

The governor of the region reported an increase in the death toll to at least 28 people, as shared with the TASS news agency.