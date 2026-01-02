Contested Narratives: Missile Controversies in Ukraine
The Russian Defense Ministry refuted Ukrainian reports of a missile strike on Kharkiv, claiming the damage was from Ukrainian ammunition. The statement, issued on Telegram, aimed to refocus attention on a recent deadly incident in Kherson. The Kherson attack death toll has increased to 28, according to local officials.
The Russian Defense Ministry has rejected claims by Ukraine that a Russian missile strike damaged the northeastern city of Kharkiv. In a statement released on Friday, the ministry attributed the damage to an explosion of Ukrainian ammunition, countering earlier reports suggesting Russian involvement.
According to the ministry's message on Telegram, these Ukrainian reports seem intended to distract international observers from recent events in Kherson, where a New Year's Eve attack on a hotel in a Russian-controlled area resulted in significant casualties.
The governor of the region reported an increase in the death toll to at least 28 people, as shared with the TASS news agency.
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Ukraine
- Kharkiv
- missile
- strike
- Kherson
- New Year's Eve
- ammunition
- defense ministry
- casualties
ALSO READ
Foiled Plot: The New Year's Eve ISIS-Inspired Attack Plan
Disrupted Plot in North Carolina: A New Year's Eve Threat Thwarted
Caution Urged After U.S.-Backed Airstrikes in Nigeria
Deadly Avalanches Strike the Italian Alps Amid High Winds
U.S. Justice Department Foils New Year's Eve ISIS-Inspired Attack