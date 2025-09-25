Left Menu

Tense Standoff: NORAD Intercepts Russian Jets Near Alaska

NORAD deployed fighter jets to intercept four Russian military planes near Alaska. The Russian Tu-95s and Su-35s were tracked in the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone but did not enter U.S. or Canadian airspace. The move underscores the critical role of airspace identification for national security.

In a notable escalation of aerial encounters, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) scrambled fighter jets on Wednesday after detecting four Russian military aircraft near Alaska. The U.S. and Canadian defense alliance announced on Thursday that it had identified and intercepted two Russian Tu-95 bombers and two Su-35 fighter jets operating within the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ).

NORAD, in response to this potential threat, mobilized an E-3 Sentry aircraft alongside four F-16 fighter jets and four KC-135 tankers, ensuring robust defense measures were in place. Despite the tension, NORAD confirmed that the Russian aircraft did not breach U.S. or Canadian sovereign airspace, remaining in international airspace throughout the encounter.

The Alaskan ADIZ, where the interception occurred, is a pivotal area of international airspace used to identify approaching aircraft crucial for national security protocols. The event highlights ongoing vigilance and the importance of maintaining secure and monitored airspace borders in the region.

