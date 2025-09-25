Drone Disruptions: A Temporary Irritant for Airlines

Drone interruptions are predicted to be a nuisance for the airline industry but are unlikely to encroach heavily on profit margins, Ryanair chief Michael O'Leary declared on Thursday. He advocated that the financial burden of drone defense should rest with governments, not airports or airlines.

Recently, Europe's largest airline faced disruptions when Poland intercepted several Russian drones earlier this month. Drone activity again drew attention as airports in Denmark and Norway were forced to close, highlighting Europe's airspace vulnerabilities. O'Leary noted in a Dublin interview that such interruptions are less impactful than strikes by air traffic control personnel.

O'Leary remarked, "It's going to be an irritation, not something constant or profoundly impactful on business. Although disruptive, recovery is swift. The defense cost should not be an airport responsibility but a governmental one." Improving airport defensive technologies remains crucial, with state investment needed to enhance these defenses. Incidents like Europe's recent cyberattack should initially be treated as geopolitical threats unless proven otherwise, he warned.

