Left Menu

Next-Gen Leadership Takes the Helm: Firoz Mistry Joins Afcons Board

Firoz Cyrus Mistry, son of late Tata Group chairperson Cyrus P Mistry, has joined the Afcons Infrastructure board as part of the next generation of the Shapoorji Pallonji family. His involvement alongside seasoned professionals signifies a strategic renewal for Afcons in the infrastructure and construction business.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 19:55 IST
Next-Gen Leadership Takes the Helm: Firoz Mistry Joins Afcons Board
  • Country:
  • India

Firoz Cyrus Mistry, son of the late Tata Group chairperson Cyrus P Mistry, has officially become a part of Afcons Infrastructure's board, marking a significant transition for the next generation within the Shapoorji Pallonji family's storied business legacy.

At 29, Mistry has been appointed as a non-executive director, bringing with him a fresh leadership perspective grounded in the longstanding principles of trust and collaboration that the Shapoorji Pallonji Group is known for. This appointment signifies a deepening involvement of the younger Mistry in the group's core operations.

The move is complemented by the appointment of veteran banker Santosh Balachandran Nayar as an independent director, adding vast experience in project finance and strategic oversight. These changes signal a proactive approach to steering Afcons towards a promising future, bolstered by young innovative minds and seasoned expertise.

TRENDING

1
Tragic End: Jeweller's Last Shot Stirs Controversy

Tragic End: Jeweller's Last Shot Stirs Controversy

 India
2
Record-Breaking Soy Exports Surge in Argentina Following Tax Suspension

Record-Breaking Soy Exports Surge in Argentina Following Tax Suspension

 Global
3
India is world's 3rd-largest startup ecosystem; many startups working in food, agri sectors: PM Modi at World Food India summit.

India is world's 3rd-largest startup ecosystem; many startups working in foo...

 Global
4
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas: Vision for Post-War Governance and International Recognition

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas: Vision for Post-War Governance and Inte...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025