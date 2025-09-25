Next-Gen Leadership Takes the Helm: Firoz Mistry Joins Afcons Board

Firoz Cyrus Mistry, son of the late Tata Group chairperson Cyrus P Mistry, has officially become a part of Afcons Infrastructure's board, marking a significant transition for the next generation within the Shapoorji Pallonji family's storied business legacy.

At 29, Mistry has been appointed as a non-executive director, bringing with him a fresh leadership perspective grounded in the longstanding principles of trust and collaboration that the Shapoorji Pallonji Group is known for. This appointment signifies a deepening involvement of the younger Mistry in the group's core operations.

The move is complemented by the appointment of veteran banker Santosh Balachandran Nayar as an independent director, adding vast experience in project finance and strategic oversight. These changes signal a proactive approach to steering Afcons towards a promising future, bolstered by young innovative minds and seasoned expertise.