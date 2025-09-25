Wall Street Wobbles: Economic Data Stalls Optimism

Wall Street experienced a downturn as its major indexes hit their lowest point in a week. This decline came in the wake of new economic data and remarks from a Federal Reserve official, which dampened earlier optimism about potential interest rate cuts.

Unemployment claims fell more than expected, potentially affecting the Fed's future rate cut plans. Investors adjusted their expectations for an October rate cut from 92% to 83.4% based on the CME FedWatch Tool's projections after the data release.

The tech sector took a hit, with Nvidia and Broadcom suffering losses and adding pressure on the Nasdaq. Additionally, fears of a government shutdown compounded market apprehensions, as negotiations in Washington reached a stalemate.

