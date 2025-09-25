Left Menu

Telangana Government Takes Charge: Hyderabad Metro Phase-I Acquisition

The Telangana government is set to acquire Phase-I of the Hyderabad Metro Rail project from L&T Group by purchasing equity for Rs 2,000 crore. This acquisition includes taking on the project's Rs 13,000 crore debt in efforts to fast-track the Phase-II approval process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 25-09-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 21:07 IST
Telangana Government Takes Charge: Hyderabad Metro Phase-I Acquisition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana government is poised to take over Phase-I of the Hyderabad Metro Rail project from L&T Group. This decision involves a financial transaction of Rs 2,000 crore to purchase the equity in L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad Ltd, according to official sources.

The deal also requires the state government to assume the company's Rs 13,000 crore debt. Currently, L&T holds a 90% equity stake in the project. The infrastructure giant expressed its intention to offload its stake, seeking to transfer it either to the state or central government due to operational and accumulated losses.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, along with senior state officials, discussed the acquisition plan with L&T's leadership. The agreement aims to expedite Phase-II approval by the Government of India.

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Teacher's Arrest Stayed by Allahabad High Court: A Legal Standoff

Pakistani Teacher's Arrest Stayed by Allahabad High Court: A Legal Standoff

 India
2
Gurugram: The Emerging Hub for Global Capability Centres

Gurugram: The Emerging Hub for Global Capability Centres

 Global
3
Odisha Gears Up for Asian Table Tennis Championship Debut in 2025

Odisha Gears Up for Asian Table Tennis Championship Debut in 2025

 India
4
Political Tensions Escalate in Ladakh Amid Calls for Statehood

Political Tensions Escalate in Ladakh Amid Calls for Statehood

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025