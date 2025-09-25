Left Menu

Cool Caps Industries Sprints Towards Mainboard Migration with Rs 279.97 Crore Rights Issue

Cool Caps Industries, a Kolkata-based plastic caps manufacturer, seeks to raise Rs 279.97 crore through a rights issue to fund growth and enable its migration to the mainboard of NSE. Priced at Rs 70 per share, the issue is open from September 30 to October 24, 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-09-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 21:14 IST
Cool Caps Industries, based in Kolkata, plans to raise Rs 279.97 crore via a rights issue, according to a statement released on Thursday. The move aims to support growth and facilitate the company's transition to the NSE mainboard.

The rights issue is priced at Rs 70 per share and will be open for subscription from September 30 to October 24, 2025. Shareholders with equity shares as of the Record Date can apply for rights shares at a 1:1 ratio.

Cool Caps Industries Limited, a key player in Eastern India's beverage packaging market, produces a wide range of products, including plastic caps, closures, and food-grade PET flakes. The funds are expected to enhance the company's financial stability and growth prospects.

