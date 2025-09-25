Left Menu

Wall Street's Jitters: Mixed Economic Signals Stir Uncertainty

Wall Street indexes fell to a weekly low as fresh economic data signaled limited room for further interest rate cuts, fostering market uncertainty. Divided Fed officials presented differing rate strategies, while unemployment claims beat forecasts, slightly easing investor anxiety amidst fears of an imminent government shutdown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 22:02 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 22:02 IST
Wall Street's main indexes slumped to their lowest in a week on Thursday, as fresh economic data dampened optimism for further interest rate cuts, suggesting a marked change in market sentiment. The split among Federal Reserve policymakers added to the uncertainty, with some advocating for aggressive cuts to protect the labor market while others urged caution.

The market's acute sensitivity to economic indicators continues, particularly after the unlikely September rally that defied the month's typical decline. The Labor Department reported that state unemployment benefit claims dropped to a seasonally adjusted 218,000 for the week ended September 20, beating the Reuters forecast of 235,000.

Investors recalibrated their expectations for a 25-basis-point cut in the Federal Reserve's upcoming October meeting, with the probability dropping to 83.4%, down from 92% previously. Meanwhile, worries about a potential government shutdown in Washington, D.C. remain as budget negotiations continue without a resolution.

