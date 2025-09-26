Tesla Challenges EPA's Rollback on Emission Standards

Tesla, a leader in electric vehicle manufacturing, has urged the Trump administration to reconsider plans to repeal existing vehicle emissions standards.

The company argues that the move would negatively impact the regulatory framework for engine and vehicle manufacturers by removing crucial requirements for the control and reporting of greenhouse gas emissions, which are known to endanger human health.

Additionally, Tesla highlights a potential financial hit, potentially losing billions of dollars from regulatory credits used to sell zero-emission vehicles, especially as the dismantling of green vehicle rules progresses.