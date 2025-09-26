Strengthening Ties: Italy and India Gear Up for Free Trade Agreement
Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani held significant meetings with India's Foreign and Commerce Ministers during the UN General Assembly. The discussions centered around the impending finalization of the Free Trade Agreement between India and the EU. Tajani emphasized Italy’s commitment to bolstering bilateral relations and supporting exporters.
Italy's Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani engaged in crucial discussions with Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, held alongside the UN General Assembly. The focal point was the anticipated finalization of the Free Trade Agreement between India and the European Union.
Expressing Rome's dedication to this trade accord, Tajani announced an upcoming visit to India to further fortify the strategic political and economic partnership shared by both countries.
Highlighting India as a priority, Tajani mentioned a 500 million euro initiative to assist Italian exporters. The EU, being India's second-largest trading partner, underscores the significance of this agreement for both entities.
