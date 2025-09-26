Swadeshi Call: Rekha Gupta's Push for Self-Reliance

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta reinforced Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rallying cry for self-reliance, urging citizens to embrace swadeshi—or locally manufactured products—to aid in nation-building efforts. Speaking at the India Bioenergy and Tech Expo 2025, she emphasized the importance of visible national respect in daily life.

''Every Indian should contribute to India's development,'' Gupta stated, underscoring the necessity of self-reliance to become a 'vishwa-guru' or global leader. The Chief Minister repeated Modi's message, advocating for Indian-made goods as essential to the country's growth trajectory.

After delivering a keynote address on the expo's third day, Gupta addressed reporters, reiterating the significance of adopting swadeshi products. Her comments followed a visit to the exhibition at Yashobhoomi convention center in Dwarka, highlighting how small individual actions feed into larger national progress.

