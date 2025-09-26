India and US Forge Ahead with Bilateral Trade Talks Amid Tariff Tensions

A high-powered Indian delegation, spearheaded by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, engaged in meaningful dialogues with US officials during a recent trip aimed at enhancing bilateral trade and investment connections between the two nations, according to the Commerce and Industry Ministry. Notably, discussions were held with Ambassador Jamieson Greer and US Ambassador-designate Sergio Gor.

The delegation visited the United States for deliberations from September 22 to 24, 2025. Both parties exchanged insights on facets of the Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA), committing to expedite efforts toward a beneficial trade deal. The ministry indicated that engagements would persist to facilitate a swift conclusion of the agreement.

The Ministry commented on fruitful meetings with the US administration, revealing discussions on the possible structure of the trade deal. Continued dialogues are anticipated to finalize a mutually advantageous agreement. Business leaders expressed optimism and desire to expand their ventures in India, reflecting a vote of confidence in the nation's economic outlook.

In addition to governmental dialogues, the Indian delegation communicated with influential American businesses, receiving affirmative feedback on their commitments to India's growing market. US entrepreneurs indicated interest in amplifying their investments in the country.

Amidst ongoing India-US trade negotiations, President Trump recently enforced 25% tariffs on Indian imports, totaling 50% due to India's Russian oil imports. The tariffs took effect on August 27, complicating prospects for an immediate interim trade accord.

India remains cautious about US demands to liberalize the agricultural and dairy sectors, which are vital for its populace. Negotiations initiated in March aim to finalize the initial phase of the Bilateral Trade Agreement by late 2025.