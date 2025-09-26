Funding Tussle: Tamil Nadu's Contribution and Uttar Pradesh's Dependency

Uttar Pradesh's development relies significantly on tax contributions from Tamil Nadu, claims TRB Rajaa, Tamil Nadu's Industries Minister, on Friday. Rajaa emphasized TN's remarkable growth across various sectors and its substantial share in the nation's industrial workforce.

He disclosed investments secured amounting to about 11.32 lakh crore, creating approximately 35 lakh job opportunities in recent years. According to central government data, while the national growth rate stands at 6-7%, Tamil Nadu outpaces it with an 11.19% growth rate.

Rajaa asserted that UP receives funds from the Union government's largesse, primarily sourced from Tamil Nadu's tax contributions. When TN provides one rupee in tax, it only gets 29 paisa back, with most of it purportedly going to states like UP. He labeled claims of surplus funds by such states as unfounded.

(With inputs from agencies.)