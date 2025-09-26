Left Menu

Funding Tussle: Tamil Nadu's Contribution and Uttar Pradesh's Dependency

Tamil Nadu's Industries Minister TRB Rajaa highlights the state's significant tax contributions to the Central government, claiming that this funds Uttar Pradesh's development. He emphasizes Tamil Nadu's economic growth and job creation, contrasting it with UP's reliance on central government funds, allegedly sourced from Tamil Nadu's taxes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 26-09-2025 15:19 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 15:19 IST
Uttar Pradesh's development relies significantly on tax contributions from Tamil Nadu, claims TRB Rajaa, Tamil Nadu's Industries Minister, on Friday. Rajaa emphasized TN's remarkable growth across various sectors and its substantial share in the nation's industrial workforce.

He disclosed investments secured amounting to about 11.32 lakh crore, creating approximately 35 lakh job opportunities in recent years. According to central government data, while the national growth rate stands at 6-7%, Tamil Nadu outpaces it with an 11.19% growth rate.

Rajaa asserted that UP receives funds from the Union government's largesse, primarily sourced from Tamil Nadu's tax contributions. When TN provides one rupee in tax, it only gets 29 paisa back, with most of it purportedly going to states like UP. He labeled claims of surplus funds by such states as unfounded.

(With inputs from agencies.)

