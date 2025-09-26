Funding Tussle: Tamil Nadu's Contribution and Uttar Pradesh's Dependency
Tamil Nadu's Industries Minister TRB Rajaa highlights the state's significant tax contributions to the Central government, claiming that this funds Uttar Pradesh's development. He emphasizes Tamil Nadu's economic growth and job creation, contrasting it with UP's reliance on central government funds, allegedly sourced from Tamil Nadu's taxes.
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh's development relies significantly on tax contributions from Tamil Nadu, claims TRB Rajaa, Tamil Nadu's Industries Minister, on Friday. Rajaa emphasized TN's remarkable growth across various sectors and its substantial share in the nation's industrial workforce.
He disclosed investments secured amounting to about 11.32 lakh crore, creating approximately 35 lakh job opportunities in recent years. According to central government data, while the national growth rate stands at 6-7%, Tamil Nadu outpaces it with an 11.19% growth rate.
Rajaa asserted that UP receives funds from the Union government's largesse, primarily sourced from Tamil Nadu's tax contributions. When TN provides one rupee in tax, it only gets 29 paisa back, with most of it purportedly going to states like UP. He labeled claims of surplus funds by such states as unfounded.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump Pushes South Korea for Billion-Dollar Investments Amid Trade Tensions
India is open to investments and collaboration in food sector: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at World Food India summit.
India's Economic Landscape: Investments, Partnerships, and Market Dynamics
Mega Investments Pour Into India's Food Processing Sector
Telangana Spurs Growth: ₹3,745 Crore Investments to Boost Jobs and Agriculture