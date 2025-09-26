Jindal Steel Unveils Massive Blast Furnace to Double Production
Jindal Steel announced the commissioning of a 5 MTPA blast furnace at its Angul plant in Odisha, part of a Rs 20,000 crore project. The furnace, among India's largest, will double steel production to 12 MTPA. Chairman Naveen Jindal emphasized its blend of tradition and innovation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2025 15:54 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 15:54 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, Jindal Steel commissioned a blast furnace with a 5 million tonne per annum capacity at the Angul plant in Odisha as part of its over Rs 20,000 crore expansion initiative.
The newly launched furnace, boasting 5,499 cubic meters of inner volume, stands as one of India's largest, according to the company's official statement.
With this commissioning, Jindal Steel aims to bolster its steel output at the Angul plant from the current 6 MTPA to 12 MTPA, delivering a substantial boost towards achieving Atmanirbhar Bharat. Naveen Jindal, Chairman, highlighted the blend of tradition and innovation in this ambitious project.
Advertisement