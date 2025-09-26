Left Menu

Jindal Steel Unveils Massive Blast Furnace to Double Production

Jindal Steel announced the commissioning of a 5 MTPA blast furnace at its Angul plant in Odisha, part of a Rs 20,000 crore project. The furnace, among India's largest, will double steel production to 12 MTPA. Chairman Naveen Jindal emphasized its blend of tradition and innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2025 15:54 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 15:54 IST
Jindal Steel Unveils Massive Blast Furnace to Double Production
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Jindal Steel commissioned a blast furnace with a 5 million tonne per annum capacity at the Angul plant in Odisha as part of its over Rs 20,000 crore expansion initiative.

The newly launched furnace, boasting 5,499 cubic meters of inner volume, stands as one of India's largest, according to the company's official statement.

With this commissioning, Jindal Steel aims to bolster its steel output at the Angul plant from the current 6 MTPA to 12 MTPA, delivering a substantial boost towards achieving Atmanirbhar Bharat. Naveen Jindal, Chairman, highlighted the blend of tradition and innovation in this ambitious project.

TRENDING

1
Transforming Thane: Traffic Solutions and Tourist Ventures

Transforming Thane: Traffic Solutions and Tourist Ventures

 India
2
Calcutta High Court Reverses Deportation of Birbhum Families

Calcutta High Court Reverses Deportation of Birbhum Families

 India
3
Rauf likely to be fined for abusive language and aggressive gestures during game against India: Tournament sources.

Rauf likely to be fined for abusive language and aggressive gestures during ...

 Global
4
China's 'Furniture Kingdom' Resilient Amid U.S. Tariffs

China's 'Furniture Kingdom' Resilient Amid U.S. Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025