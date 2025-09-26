Reviving Heritage and Commerce: Meerut's Transformation Through RRTS Connectivity

The bustling city of Meerut is quickly becoming an accessible cultural hub, thanks to the new Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor that links it to Delhi in under an hour. Local delicacies like Chandni Chowk's parathas and Modinagar's shikanji are now within reach for both Delhiites and Meerut residents.

Beyond culinary tourism, the corridor is expected to enhance footfall in Meerut's renowned sports market, while religious and historical sites will benefit from improved access. Officials from the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) say the nearly operational corridor and stations like Meerut Central will soon connect visitors to key attractions.

As the high-speed rail continues to reduce travel time and support multi-modal integration under the PM Gati Shakti plan, NCRTC anticipates a significant boost in trade and tourism. The operational 55-kilometer stretch is already redefining commuter possibilities, creating a synergy between cultural richness and commercial potential.