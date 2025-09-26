Left Menu

Reviving Heritage and Commerce: Meerut's Transformation Through RRTS Connectivity

Meerut is set for a cultural and commercial revival with the new RRTS corridor offering faster connectivity to Delhi. The corridor will connect residents to Meerut's sweet markets, historic and religious sites, and sports goods industry, boosting tourism and trade. Multi-modal integration is a project highlight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2025 15:59 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 15:59 IST
The bustling city of Meerut is quickly becoming an accessible cultural hub, thanks to the new Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor that links it to Delhi in under an hour. Local delicacies like Chandni Chowk's parathas and Modinagar's shikanji are now within reach for both Delhiites and Meerut residents.

Beyond culinary tourism, the corridor is expected to enhance footfall in Meerut's renowned sports market, while religious and historical sites will benefit from improved access. Officials from the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) say the nearly operational corridor and stations like Meerut Central will soon connect visitors to key attractions.

As the high-speed rail continues to reduce travel time and support multi-modal integration under the PM Gati Shakti plan, NCRTC anticipates a significant boost in trade and tourism. The operational 55-kilometer stretch is already redefining commuter possibilities, creating a synergy between cultural richness and commercial potential.

