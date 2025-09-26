Left Menu

A Father's Moment of Reflection: Lessons from 'Chhichhore'

A father ponders the powerful message of 'Chhichhore,' a film that highlights children's inner fears and parental pressure. This introspection leads to a heartfelt conversation with his son, revealing personal past struggles and the importance of resilience in life's journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 16:12 IST
Movie 'Chhichhore' Challenged My Role As A Father - Pavan Kaushik in Book 'Gazab Zindagi'. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

VMPL New Delhi [India], September 26: In a recent movie outing with his son to watch 'Chhichhore,' a father reflects deeply on a scene depicting a child's mental turmoil after failing an exam. This moment forces him to confront the invisible fear children harbor of disappointing their parents.

The film challenges parents to evaluate their role in creating such fears, as the father identifies closely with Sushant Singh Rajput's character. A personal introspection ensues, triggering a haunting concern about whether his own son feels pressured by paternal expectations.

The movie prompts an earnest conversation, where father and son openly connect over past struggles and future aspirations. 'Gazab Zindagi,' a book the father is writing, echoes these reflections, stressing the transformative nature of life's challenges. Through recounting their journey, he emphasizes the power of acceptance and resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

