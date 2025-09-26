ESIC Sees Surge in New Employee Enrollments in July 2025

In a significant expansion of India's social security net, the Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) added 20.36 lakh new employees in July 2025, according to provisional payroll data released by the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

Notable is the registration of 31,146 new establishments, marking a considerable stride in extending social protection to more workers. A striking trend is the influx of young employees; with nearly 9.85 lakh individuals aged 25 or under, indicating a vibrant entry of youth into the formal employment sector.

The report also underscores progress in gender inclusivity, recording enrolment of 4.33 lakh women, which constitutes over 21% of the month's new registrants. Furthermore, 88 transgender individuals joined the ESI Scheme, reflecting the corporation's commitment to universal social security inclusivity. With these advancements, ESIC continues to provide vital medical and financial cover to establishments employing 10 or more workers.

The ongoing process of data collection means that these figures remain provisional; however, they clearly signal a robust momentum in job creation and a reinforcement of India's workforce safety net.

