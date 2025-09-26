Left Menu

ESIC Sees Surge in New Employee Enrollments in July 2025

The Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) registered 20.36 lakh new employees under its scheme in July 2025, marking a significant boost in social security coverage. The data reveals a high number of young and female workers among new additions and highlights efforts towards gender inclusivity and comprehensive social protection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 16:31 IST
ESIC Sees Surge in New Employee Enrollments in July 2025
Representative Image (Image/X@LabourMinistry). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant expansion of India's social security net, the Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) added 20.36 lakh new employees in July 2025, according to provisional payroll data released by the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

Notable is the registration of 31,146 new establishments, marking a considerable stride in extending social protection to more workers. A striking trend is the influx of young employees; with nearly 9.85 lakh individuals aged 25 or under, indicating a vibrant entry of youth into the formal employment sector.

The report also underscores progress in gender inclusivity, recording enrolment of 4.33 lakh women, which constitutes over 21% of the month's new registrants. Furthermore, 88 transgender individuals joined the ESI Scheme, reflecting the corporation's commitment to universal social security inclusivity. With these advancements, ESIC continues to provide vital medical and financial cover to establishments employing 10 or more workers.

The ongoing process of data collection means that these figures remain provisional; however, they clearly signal a robust momentum in job creation and a reinforcement of India's workforce safety net.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Giriraj Singh Accuses Owaisi, Congress of Inciting 'Civil War' in India

Giriraj Singh Accuses Owaisi, Congress of Inciting 'Civil War' in India

 India
2
Political Tensions Escalate: Arrest of Climate Activist Deepens Kashmir's Strain

Political Tensions Escalate: Arrest of Climate Activist Deepens Kashmir's St...

 India
3
UN adds 68 firms to blacklist for alleged complicity in violating Palestinian rights over ties to Israeli settlements, reports AP.

UN adds 68 firms to blacklist for alleged complicity in violating Palestinia...

 Global
4
Uniform Civil Code: Balancing Tradition and Legal Clarity

Uniform Civil Code: Balancing Tradition and Legal Clarity

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025