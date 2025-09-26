Left Menu

Poland Slashes EU Recovery Loan by $5.87 Billion

The Polish government has announced a reduction of 21.5 billion zlotys in the loan portion of its funds from the European Union Recovery and Resilience Facility. This decision, communicated by Minister Katarzyna Pelczynska-Nalecz, is based on a review of investment demands and company loan requirements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 26-09-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 16:38 IST
Poland Slashes EU Recovery Loan by $5.87 Billion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Poland

The Polish government has announced a significant reduction in the loan segment of its allocation from the European Union Recovery and Resilience Facility, amounting to 21.5 billion zlotys ($5.87 billion). This strategic decision was communicated by the Polish Funds and Regional Policy Minister, Katarzyna Pelczynska-Nalecz, on Friday.

The minister explained that the move followed an in-depth review of investment demands and the necessity for company loans. The conclusion drawn was that these funds would not be utilized effectively if deployed as initially planned.

The exchange rate at the time of the announcement was pegged at $1 equalling 3.6615 zlotys, indicating the broader financial context in which this policy shift was made.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Giriraj Singh Accuses Owaisi, Congress of Inciting 'Civil War' in India

Giriraj Singh Accuses Owaisi, Congress of Inciting 'Civil War' in India

 India
2
Political Tensions Escalate: Arrest of Climate Activist Deepens Kashmir's Strain

Political Tensions Escalate: Arrest of Climate Activist Deepens Kashmir's St...

 India
3
UN adds 68 firms to blacklist for alleged complicity in violating Palestinian rights over ties to Israeli settlements, reports AP.

UN adds 68 firms to blacklist for alleged complicity in violating Palestinia...

 Global
4
Uniform Civil Code: Balancing Tradition and Legal Clarity

Uniform Civil Code: Balancing Tradition and Legal Clarity

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025