Poland Slashes EU Recovery Loan by $5.87 Billion

The Polish government has announced a significant reduction in the loan segment of its allocation from the European Union Recovery and Resilience Facility, amounting to 21.5 billion zlotys ($5.87 billion). This strategic decision was communicated by the Polish Funds and Regional Policy Minister, Katarzyna Pelczynska-Nalecz, on Friday.

The minister explained that the move followed an in-depth review of investment demands and the necessity for company loans. The conclusion drawn was that these funds would not be utilized effectively if deployed as initially planned.

The exchange rate at the time of the announcement was pegged at $1 equalling 3.6615 zlotys, indicating the broader financial context in which this policy shift was made.

(With inputs from agencies.)