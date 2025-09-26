Swiggy Enhances Rail Journeys with New 'Food on Train' Features

Swiggy, India's leading on-demand convenience platform, has unveiled several new features for its Food on Train service, just in time for the festive season. These enhancements aim to provide a more personalized and enjoyable culinary experience for train travelers across the country.

The new features include 'City Best' dishes that showcase iconic meals from local eateries at various stations. Swiggy also launched Easy Eats, offering neatly packaged, hassle-free meals ideal for the journey. Additionally, a Pure Veg section caters to vegetarian passengers or those observing fasts during Navratri, ensuring access to delicious, trusted vegetarian cuisine.

This festive period, Swiggy's dedicated Offer Zone will enable passengers to access up to 60% discounts on food orders at over 115 stations, enhancing value and quality. Addressing past concerns about meal quality and hygiene on trains, Swiggy's initiatives allow travelers to explore over 5,000 dishes delivered directly to their seats.