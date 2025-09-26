Left Menu

Banking on Change: India’s Sector Surge Toward Global Leadership

At the CNBC-TV18 3rd Banking Transformation Summit, India's banking leaders emphasized the importance of growth with purpose. With innovations in financial tech and strategies aimed at inclusivity, the sector is positioning itself for global recognition, alongside powering India's rise into one of the world's top economies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 18:05 IST
Banking on Change: India’s Sector Surge Toward Global Leadership
3rd Banking Transformation Summit 2025. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The CNBC-TV18 3rd Banking Transformation Summit, held in New Delhi and presented by Nucleus Software, underscored a pivotal evolution in India's banking sector. Influential figures from regulatory bodies, banking leadership, and fintech arenas gathered to explore strategies for future growth, emphasizing purposeful expansion to elevate India in the global economic hierarchy.

RBI Deputy Governor M. Rajeshwar Rao highlighted the sector's substantial growth, with average credit expansion hitting 10.5% in recent years. He noted that retail lending now accounts for 32% of total credit, while MSME credit stands at 18% of total lending. As India strives to become the third-largest global economy, further consolidation in banking to reinforce stability and drive credit expansion remains crucial.

Fintech innovation was at the forefront of discourse, with panel discussions spotlighting sustainable growth and AI-powered solutions. Key industry leaders deliberated on extending credit to underserved segments and scaling digital banking operations. This summit reiterated India's dynamic role in shaping a future-ready, inclusive banking environment while catalyzing 'Bharat's' journey towards economic prominence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Thailand Weighs Referendum to Revise Cambodia Border Agreements

Thailand Weighs Referendum to Revise Cambodia Border Agreements

 Thailand
2
Stone Pelting Protest Erupts in Bareilly: Police Clamp Down

Stone Pelting Protest Erupts in Bareilly: Police Clamp Down

 India
3
Minister Sinha Faces ED Scrutiny in Recruitment Scam

Minister Sinha Faces ED Scrutiny in Recruitment Scam

 India
4
Wall Street Reacts to Trump's Pharmaceutical Tariff Move

Wall Street Reacts to Trump's Pharmaceutical Tariff Move

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025