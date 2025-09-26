Banking on Change: India’s Sector Surge Toward Global Leadership
At the CNBC-TV18 3rd Banking Transformation Summit, India's banking leaders emphasized the importance of growth with purpose. With innovations in financial tech and strategies aimed at inclusivity, the sector is positioning itself for global recognition, alongside powering India's rise into one of the world's top economies.
- Country:
- India
The CNBC-TV18 3rd Banking Transformation Summit, held in New Delhi and presented by Nucleus Software, underscored a pivotal evolution in India's banking sector. Influential figures from regulatory bodies, banking leadership, and fintech arenas gathered to explore strategies for future growth, emphasizing purposeful expansion to elevate India in the global economic hierarchy.
RBI Deputy Governor M. Rajeshwar Rao highlighted the sector's substantial growth, with average credit expansion hitting 10.5% in recent years. He noted that retail lending now accounts for 32% of total credit, while MSME credit stands at 18% of total lending. As India strives to become the third-largest global economy, further consolidation in banking to reinforce stability and drive credit expansion remains crucial.
Fintech innovation was at the forefront of discourse, with panel discussions spotlighting sustainable growth and AI-powered solutions. Key industry leaders deliberated on extending credit to underserved segments and scaling digital banking operations. This summit reiterated India's dynamic role in shaping a future-ready, inclusive banking environment while catalyzing 'Bharat's' journey towards economic prominence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
SUTRA 2025: India Leads in Sustainable Trade and Inclusive Growth
India's Green Hydrogen Ambition: A Path to Global Leadership
Jharkhand Charcha 2025: Paving Pathways for Inclusive Growth
Global Leadership Challenge: UN's Call for Peace and Unity
Global Leadership Convenes: Key Events at the UN General Assembly