India-US Trade Talks Progress: Aiming for a Swift Pact

India and the US are actively negotiating a bilateral trade agreement, seeking an early conclusion. Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal led discussions amid tariff tensions following US sanctions on Indian goods due to Russian crude purchases. The aim is to significantly enhance trade value by 2030.

Efforts to finalize a bilateral trade agreement between India and the United States are continuing, with both nations aiming for swift resolution. The meetings, revealing potential scope for the agreement, took place during Minister Piyush Goyal's recent visit to New York.

The talks occurred following US-imposed tariffs on Indian goods, with India urging for their removal as part of the ongoing negotiations. Both parties are pushing for a mutually beneficial deal.

The trade agreement, envisioned to significantly boost bilateral trade, is expected to be concluded in phases by 2025. High-level engagements also included discussions with US businesses and investors resonating confidence in India's growth potential.

