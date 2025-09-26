Tragedy Strikes Raipur: Fatal Incident at Steel Plant

A shocking incident unfolded in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, where a structural collapse at a private steel plant resulted in tragic casualties. Five workers lost their lives, while an equal number were injured in the catastrophe at Godavari Ispat Ltd in the Siltara area.

According to police reports, the incident was promptly followed by a swift response from law enforcement and rescue teams. A senior official described the situation as grim, with operations ongoing to potentially recover more individuals believed to be trapped under the debris.

The injured are currently receiving medical treatment, while efforts continue to address the full scope of this unfortunate event. Authorities are committed to unraveling the cause behind the collapse and ensuring accountability.