U.S. Tightens Rules on Commercial Driver Licenses for Non-Citizens

The U.S. Transportation Department announced a decisive emergency regulation aimed at significantly constraining the issuance of commercial driver licenses to non-U.S. citizens. This move follows a deadly accident in Florida and a subsequent government audit identifying safety concerns.

Under the new regulation, non-citizens will only be eligible for a truck-driving license if they fulfill new rigorous criteria, which include possessing an employment-based visa and undergoing a mandatory federal immigration status verification.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy is simultaneously launching a targeted enforcement action against California, instructing it to temporarily halt the issuance of commercial driver licenses to non-U.S. citizens until compliance with the federal directive is ensured.