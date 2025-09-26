Left Menu

U.S. Tightens Rules on Commercial Driver Licenses for Non-Citizens

The U.S. Transportation Department has introduced emergency regulations to limit commercial driver licenses for non-citizens after a Florida crash and audit. Non-citizens must now have employment-based visas and pass immigration checks. Secretary Sean Duffy targets California's licensing practices for non-citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 26-09-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 18:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Transportation Department announced a decisive emergency regulation aimed at significantly constraining the issuance of commercial driver licenses to non-U.S. citizens. This move follows a deadly accident in Florida and a subsequent government audit identifying safety concerns.

Under the new regulation, non-citizens will only be eligible for a truck-driving license if they fulfill new rigorous criteria, which include possessing an employment-based visa and undergoing a mandatory federal immigration status verification.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy is simultaneously launching a targeted enforcement action against California, instructing it to temporarily halt the issuance of commercial driver licenses to non-U.S. citizens until compliance with the federal directive is ensured.

