Tragedy Strikes: Roof Collapse at Raipur Steel Plant

Six workers lost their lives and six others were injured when a roof collapsed at a private steel plant in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. The incident occurred at Godawari Power and Ispat Limited, leading to ongoing rescue efforts as more individuals are feared to be trapped.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 26-09-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 19:42 IST
A tragic accident at a private steel plant in Raipur, Chhattisgarh resulted in the deaths of six workers and injuries to six others, according to local authorities.

The incident occurred at Godawari Power and Ispat Limited's facility in the Siltara area when the roof of a structure gave way, trapping workers underneath. Emergency services were immediately alerted and a rescue operation was initiated, said Raipur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Lal Umed Singh.

The injured have been hospitalized for treatment, and rescue efforts continue amidst concerns that more individuals remain trapped beneath the debris.

(With inputs from agencies.)

