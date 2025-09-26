Tragedy Strikes: Roof Collapse at Raipur Steel Plant

A tragic accident at a private steel plant in Raipur, Chhattisgarh resulted in the deaths of six workers and injuries to six others, according to local authorities.

The incident occurred at Godawari Power and Ispat Limited's facility in the Siltara area when the roof of a structure gave way, trapping workers underneath. Emergency services were immediately alerted and a rescue operation was initiated, said Raipur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Lal Umed Singh.

The injured have been hospitalized for treatment, and rescue efforts continue amidst concerns that more individuals remain trapped beneath the debris.

(With inputs from agencies.)