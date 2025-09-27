Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh's Emerging Investment Oasis: Boosting India-Russia Business Ties

Uttar Pradesh is poised for significant investment growth, according to Minister Rakesh Sachan at the UPITS 2025. The India-Russia Business Dialogue highlighted the strategic partnership's evolution and the state's development under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The UPITS aims to strengthen economic ties, boost MSME sectors, and open international markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 27-09-2025 00:52 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 00:52 IST
Uttar Pradesh is positioning itself as a prime investment destination, with a commitment from the state government to fully support investors, according to Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Rakesh Sachan. He articulated these ambitions during the ongoing Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS) 2025 in Greater Noida.

Speaking at the India-Russia Business Dialogue, Sachan emphasized the elevation of Indo-Russian business relations, noting the state's development strides under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. The minister hailed the bilateral cooperation's evolution, especially the goal to reach USD 30 billion in trade by 2025.

Sachan further highlighted the crucial role of Uttar Pradesh's MSME sector, with schemes like 'One District, One Product' granting artisans international market access. He also invited Russian partners to contribute to industrial growth through advanced technology, while UPITS endeavors to foster new economic and employment opportunities.

