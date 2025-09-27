New Superfast Train Bridges Bengaluru and Mumbai: A Long-awaited Connection

The Union Ministry of Railways has approved a new superfast train service between Bengaluru and Mumbai, answering a three-decade call from citizens of both cities. BJP leader Tejasvi Surya announced the development, highlighting the significance of enhanced connectivity between these major economic hubs.

Currently, the Udyan Express is the only train that connects these cities, taking over 24 hours to complete the journey. The introduction of the new service aims to facilitate faster, more affordable travel for thousands, potentially benefiting business travelers, daily commuters, and families alike.

Surya, representing Bengaluru South in Lok Sabha, has been actively advocating for this upgrade, even raising the issue in Parliament. He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for making the initiative a reality, promising improved connectivity that will strengthen both economic and social ties between the metropolises.

