Mumbai Airport Soars with 21% Growth in International Arrivals

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai has witnessed over 5 million international arrivals from January to August, marking a 21% CAGR over the past three years. Key contributors include passengers from the UAE, UK, and Thailand. The airport's growth highlights Mumbai's rising status in global travel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-09-2025 14:13 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 14:13 IST
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai has seen a notable surge in international arrivals, surpassing 5 million between January and August. This growth is driven predominantly by travelers from the UAE, UK, and Thailand, according to a statement released on Saturday by MIAL, the airport's private operator.

The airport has recorded an impressive compound annual growth rate of 21% in the last three years. This statistic underscores Mumbai's burgeoning global significance and aligns with the ethos of World Tourism Day, celebrated on September 27, which honors travel's ability to connect diverse cultures and economies.

Mumbai International Airport Ltd, a joint venture between the Adani Group and the Airports Authority of India, manages the airport. With direct flights to 55 international destinations, the airport has strengthened its position as one of the premier international hubs. The UAE remains the largest source of arrivals, followed by England and Thailand.

