Indo MIM Set to Launch IPO to Raise Rs 1,000 Crore

Indo MIM, a prominent precision components maker, has submitted preliminary documentation to India's securities regulator Sebi for a landmark initial public offering (IPO) aimed at raising Rs 1,000 crore. This initiative will involve a fresh issue of equity shares, alongside an offer for sale (OFS) of 12.97 crore equity shares from existing shareholders.

Key stakeholders, including Green Meadows Investments Ltd, Anuradha Koduri, John Anthony Dexheimer, and the Indian Institute of Technology Madras, are set to offload shares as part of the OFS. Indo MIM may also explore a pre-IPO equity placement worth Rs 200 crore, which will be deducted from the fresh issue total if executed.

Founded in 1996, Indo MIM specializes in manufacturing precision engineering components using metal injection moulding (MIM) technology. They operate globally, serving sectors like automotive, defence, medical, consumer, and aerospace, with 15 manufacturing facilities worldwide.