Festival Cheer with Local Gear: PM Modi's Call for Indigenous Shopping Spree

In the 126th episode of his monthly radio broadcast, Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to the citizens of India to enrich their upcoming festive season by opting for locally made products. With the GST Bachat Utsav in full swing, Modi encouraged people to commit to buying indigenous goods for festival shopping, hoping to reinforce the nation's self-reliance.

Addressing the nation, Modi remarked, "The forthcoming festivals will bring a succession of joy. We usually make numerous purchases for festivities, and this time, the 'GST Bachat Utsav' presents an excellent opportunity." He added, "By resolving to celebrate these festivals with only indigenous products, we can exponentially enhance our joy." His comments underline the government's ongoing push towards the Vocal for Local campaign, designed to bolster domestic manufacturing and reduce reliance on imports.

As part of this push, the latest GST Council meeting introduced a simplified two-rate structure, effective from September 22, 2025. The council set a standard rate of 18%, a merit rate of 5%, and a special de-merit rate for select goods and services. The Finance Ministry, in its monthly update, described this GST rationalization as a pivotal tax reform initiative, aiming to stimulate growth. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has emphasized that these reforms cater to the needs and ambitions of the middle class and ordinary citizens.

