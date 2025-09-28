Delhi Set to Roll with 300 New Electric Buses: A Move Towards Green Public Transport
Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta initiated 300 new DTC electric buses, improving connectivity with rationalised routes devised by IIT Delhi. This move is part of the 'Seva Pakhwada' celebrations and highlights the government's commitment to clean, accessible transport, marking a new public transport era. Future plans involve complete electrification of Delhi’s public buses.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 21:42 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated 300 new DTC electric buses on Sunday, focusing on enhanced connectivity with routes fine-tuned for efficiency.
The route rationalisation, undertaken with IIT Delhi's expertise, promises improved access from border areas to the city's core, government sources revealed.
During the launch, Union Minister Harsh Malhotra joined Gupta in celebrating what is seen as a significant step towards a cleaner Delhi, highlighting the government's aim for comprehensive electrification of public transport within 18 months.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi Govt Unveils Flyover and Expands Healthcare Initiatives Under 'Seva Pakhwada'
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta Unveils Diwali Gift for Rajputana Rifles: New Foot Over Bridge
Empowering India's Future: Rekha Gupta Calls for Swadeshi and Hindi Embrace
Swadeshi Call: Rekha Gupta's Push for Self-Reliance
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Urges Festive Revamp For Chandni Chowk