Delhi Set to Roll with 300 New Electric Buses: A Move Towards Green Public Transport

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated 300 new DTC electric buses on Sunday, focusing on enhanced connectivity with routes fine-tuned for efficiency.

The route rationalisation, undertaken with IIT Delhi's expertise, promises improved access from border areas to the city's core, government sources revealed.

During the launch, Union Minister Harsh Malhotra joined Gupta in celebrating what is seen as a significant step towards a cleaner Delhi, highlighting the government's aim for comprehensive electrification of public transport within 18 months.