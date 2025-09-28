Left Menu

Speeding Misjudgment Leads to Coastal Road Collision

A speeding car accident on the Coastal Road led to injuries as a Maruti Swift collided with a Kia. The mishap involving Vinod Kumar Upadhyay and Alok Mishra occurred during an overtaking attempt. Both men sustained minor injuries, and authorities swiftly cleared the scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-09-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 22:00 IST
Speeding Misjudgment Leads to Coastal Road Collision
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A speeding vehicle mishap on the Coastal Road left two individuals injured on Sunday evening, according to official reports.

The incident unfolded when a Kia, helmed by Vinod Kumar Upadhyay, accompanied by owner Tajuddin, was en route from Marine Drive to Bandra. An attempt by a Maruti Swift to overtake resulted in collision, causing both drivers to sustain injuries.

Authorities noted that the traffic police promptly removed the vehicles from the scene, ensuring road safety and flow resumed quickly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Stampede at Tamil Nadu Rally Sparks Calls for Probe and Accountability

Tragic Stampede at Tamil Nadu Rally Sparks Calls for Probe and Accountabilit...

 India
2
Taliban Releases Another U.S. Citizen Amid Diplomatic Efforts

Taliban Releases Another U.S. Citizen Amid Diplomatic Efforts

 Global
3
Alleged False-Flag Operation: Ukraine's Controversial Plan and WW3 Fears

Alleged False-Flag Operation: Ukraine's Controversial Plan and WW3 Fears

 Russia
4
Kolkata Celebrates Durga Puja with Unique Yogini-Themed Pandal

Kolkata Celebrates Durga Puja with Unique Yogini-Themed Pandal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025