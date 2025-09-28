Speeding Misjudgment Leads to Coastal Road Collision

A speeding vehicle mishap on the Coastal Road left two individuals injured on Sunday evening, according to official reports.

The incident unfolded when a Kia, helmed by Vinod Kumar Upadhyay, accompanied by owner Tajuddin, was en route from Marine Drive to Bandra. An attempt by a Maruti Swift to overtake resulted in collision, causing both drivers to sustain injuries.

Authorities noted that the traffic police promptly removed the vehicles from the scene, ensuring road safety and flow resumed quickly.

(With inputs from agencies.)