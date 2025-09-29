Left Menu

RBI's MPC to Deliberate Rate Cut Amid Inflation Control

The RBI's Monetary Policy Committee starts a three-day meeting to discuss policy rates, focusing on growth and inflation management. The outcome, announced by Governor Sanjay Malhotra on October 1, may include a 25 basis points rate cut, amid controlled inflation and potential economic moderation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2025 10:07 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 10:07 IST
RBI's MPC to Deliberate Rate Cut Amid Inflation Control
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has commenced its pivotal three-day meeting in Mumbai to determine the direction of the nation's policy rates. During this session, committee members will evaluate the current economic landscape, deliberate on the repo rates, and decide if adjustments are necessary to bolster growth while carefully managing inflation.

With the conclusion on the horizon by Wednesday, October 1, the key focus will be safeguarding economic stability through potential policy revisions. RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra is slated to reveal the committee's decision at 10 AM, a development keenly observed by market participants, businesses, and policymakers due to its likely influence on borrowing costs and broader economic dynamics.

In the context of the previous decision in August, where rates were held steady at 5.5 percent, a State Bank of India report suggests a feasible 25 basis points rate cut. This anticipation arises from favorable inflation trends and an optimistic economic outlook. The communication from central banks remains critical as they navigate this decision, especially with CPI forecasts suggesting continued moderation through FY27.

TRENDING

1
Social Media Showdown: X Battles India's Takedown Orders

Social Media Showdown: X Battles India's Takedown Orders

 Global
2
Bridging Partnerships for a Greener Tomorrow: India's Path to Sustainable Development

Bridging Partnerships for a Greener Tomorrow: India's Path to Sustainable De...

 India
3
Markets Rise as Investors Brace for Possible U.S. Government Shutdown

Markets Rise as Investors Brace for Possible U.S. Government Shutdown

 Global
4
Krishna and Godavari Rivers Maintain Steady Flow, Flood Warnings Persist

Krishna and Godavari Rivers Maintain Steady Flow, Flood Warnings Persist

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025