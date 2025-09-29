Left Menu

Rachel Reeves Advocates for a Streamlined Fiscal Policy Approach

British finance minister Rachel Reeves proposes reducing the frequency of budget assessments to once a year to decrease policy uncertainty. Advocating for just one major fiscal event annually, she cites the IMF's recommendation and aims to provide stability for businesses and families by minimizing frequent fiscal changes.

budget

In a bid to stabilize economic policy, British finance minister Rachel Reeves has called for the country's budget watchdog to issue a full assessment of fiscal plans just once a year. This shift from the current biannual evaluations is intended to reduce uncertainty for both businesses and households.

Reeves, speaking to Times Radio, supported the International Monetary Fund's suggestion for a single, major fiscal event annually. This recommendation aligns with a report from the IMF, which highlighted significant pressure for continuous fiscal policy changes within Britain's existing economic framework.

To achieve this, Reeves suggested that the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) could issue shorter-term forecasts instead of comprehensive five-year projections. This would lessen the necessity for frequent adjustments to tax and spending policies, ultimately fostering a stable environment for families and businesses alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

