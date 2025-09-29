Left Menu

Ardee Industries Powers Forward with IPO: A Circular Economy Gamechanger

Ardee Industries plans to raise funds through an IPO, comprising a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 320 crore and an OFS of 3.76 crore shares. Funds will support working capital needs, debt repayment, and general corporate purposes. The company specializes in recycling energy storage products and serves over 50 clients globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2025 12:47 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 12:47 IST
Ardee Industries Powers Forward with IPO: A Circular Economy Gamechanger
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Ardee Industries has officially initiated the process to raise capital through an Initial Public Offering (IPO), as outlined in the documents submitted to market regulator Sebi. The offering includes a fresh issue of shares totaling Rs 320 crore, with an additional Offer For Sale (OFS) from promoters including 3.76 crore equity shares.

The company anticipates using Rs 220 crore from the fresh issue to bolster its working capital, Rs 22 crore for debt clearance, and the balance for general corporate necessities. Specializing in environmentally responsible recycling within the circular economy, Ardee Industries recycles end-of-life energy storage products and non-ferrous scrap to reclaim vital resources.

Ardee's product range spans pure lead and various lead alloys, catering to industries such as energy storage, automotive, and chemicals. As of March 2025, the company services over 50 clients including both domestic and international customers, exporting to seven countries. Pantomath Capital Advisors has been designated as the book running lead manager for the IPO.

TRENDING

1
France Supports Moldova's EU Ambitions

France Supports Moldova's EU Ambitions

 France
2
Trophy Tensions: India-Pakistan Cricket Clash Escalates Beyond the Field

Trophy Tensions: India-Pakistan Cricket Clash Escalates Beyond the Field

 United Arab Emirates
3
Crackdown on Alleged Extortion Ring in Delhi

Crackdown on Alleged Extortion Ring in Delhi

 India
4
Bengaluru's Crackdown on Illegal Immigration: Foreign Nationals Detained

Bengaluru's Crackdown on Illegal Immigration: Foreign Nationals Detained

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025