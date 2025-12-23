AI Set to Revolutionize Recycling Industry in the U.S.

Recycling in the U.S. lags behind despite its popularity as an environmental initiative. Local governments struggle with rising costs and stagnant recycling rates. However, artificial intelligence (AI) could reshape the industry, as it offers technology capable of increasing efficiency and reducing manual labor.

Dennis Bagley, overseeing waste processes in Virginia, notes that AI has sparked interest among local governments nationwide. An AI-driven sorting system has significantly increased recycling rates, with plans for large-scale implementation underway. The technology is expected to reduce landfill waste and make recycling viable in rural areas.

Moreover, AI's influence extends to modern waste challenges like electronic waste. Technologies can identify hazards and offer disposal solutions, turning trash into valuable resources. Experts suggest AI could lead to 'urban mining' where raw materials are reclaimed from waste, making future manufacturing sustainable.