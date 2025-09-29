Global Markets Rise Amid Economic Uncertainties
Global markets primarily edged higher as Wall Street ended its losing streak, influenced by economic reports and anticipation of China's factory data and US jobs data. The looming US government shutdown and Trump's new tariffs caused cautious optimism, driving slight market gains amid inflation concerns.
- Country:
- Thailand
Global markets recorded upward trends on Monday after Wall Street rebounded, interrupting its three-day decline. Investors are eagerly awaiting upcoming economic data from China and the US, which are expected to influence trading sentiments further.
A potential US government shutdown looms this week, though its effects on markets have historically been limited. In contrast, Trump's announcement of new tariffs, including on pharmaceutical drugs and heavy trucks, added an undercurrent of uncertainty, with mixed reactions observed among US stocks.
The Federal Reserve's recent rate cut signaled a cautious approach as it battles inflation. Meanwhile, oil prices saw minor dips amid speculation about increased production by OPEC-plus nations, reflecting ongoing concerns over supply dynamics.
