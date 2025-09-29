Blaze Strikes Thane Plastics Company: Quick Response Prevents Injuries
A fire erupted at a plastics company office in Thane, Maharashtra, causing no injuries. Firefighters quickly controlled the blaze at M/s Nikhideep Plastics Pvt Ltd in the Centrum Business Square. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire, and damage assessment is ongoing.
A fire broke out at a plastics company office in Maharashtra's Thane city, officials reported on Monday morning. The blaze, which took place in the administration office of M/s Nikhideep Plastics Pvt Ltd, caused no injuries.
According to Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell, the incident occurred at 11 am at Centrum Business Square in Wagle Estate. Fire and disaster management personnel quickly responded to the scene.
The situation was completely under control by 1 pm. While the cause of the fire is still unknown, authorities are conducting a thorough property damage assessment.
