Blaze Strikes Thane Plastics Company: Quick Response Prevents Injuries

A fire broke out at a plastics company office in Maharashtra's Thane city, officials reported on Monday morning. The blaze, which took place in the administration office of M/s Nikhideep Plastics Pvt Ltd, caused no injuries.

According to Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell, the incident occurred at 11 am at Centrum Business Square in Wagle Estate. Fire and disaster management personnel quickly responded to the scene.

The situation was completely under control by 1 pm. While the cause of the fire is still unknown, authorities are conducting a thorough property damage assessment.