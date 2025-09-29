Left Menu

Blaze Strikes Thane Plastics Company: Quick Response Prevents Injuries

A fire erupted at a plastics company office in Thane, Maharashtra, causing no injuries. Firefighters quickly controlled the blaze at M/s Nikhideep Plastics Pvt Ltd in the Centrum Business Square. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire, and damage assessment is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 29-09-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 15:27 IST
Blaze Strikes Thane Plastics Company: Quick Response Prevents Injuries
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out at a plastics company office in Maharashtra's Thane city, officials reported on Monday morning. The blaze, which took place in the administration office of M/s Nikhideep Plastics Pvt Ltd, caused no injuries.

According to Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell, the incident occurred at 11 am at Centrum Business Square in Wagle Estate. Fire and disaster management personnel quickly responded to the scene.

The situation was completely under control by 1 pm. While the cause of the fire is still unknown, authorities are conducting a thorough property damage assessment.

TRENDING

1
Europe's Ryder Cup Triumph: A Tale of Dominance Defying Expectations

Europe's Ryder Cup Triumph: A Tale of Dominance Defying Expectations

 United States
2
Euro Zone Bonds Steady Ahead of Key Data Releases

Euro Zone Bonds Steady Ahead of Key Data Releases

 Global
3
DeepSeek Launches Cutting-Edge AI Model: Efficient Text Processing Unveiled

DeepSeek Launches Cutting-Edge AI Model: Efficient Text Processing Unveiled

 China
4
Champions League Unveils Drama: From Epic Barcelona-PSG Rivalry to Unique Match Locations

Champions League Unveils Drama: From Epic Barcelona-PSG Rivalry to Unique Ma...

 Switzerland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025