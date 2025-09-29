Valplast Technologies Launches IPO for Infrastructure Growth

Valplast Technologies, a key player in civil engineering and infrastructure solutions, is set to launch an Initial Public Offering (IPO) with shares priced between Rs 51 and Rs 54. Scheduled to open on September 30, the offer aims to raise Rs 28.09 crore and will close on October 3.

The IPO consists entirely of a fresh issue of 52.02 lakh equity shares, with the company outlining its strategic plan to utilize Rs 14 crore for working capital and Rs 4.95 crore for capital expenditure, including the purchase of new machinery.

Sanjay Kumar, Managing Director of Valplast Technologies Ltd, emphasized that the IPO's proceeds would solidify the company's financial foundation and enhance their capability to execute larger and more sophisticated projects across India. The company, established in 2014, specializes in a range of technical services including waterproofing and tunneling, and reported substantial fiscal growth in FY 25.

(With inputs from agencies.)