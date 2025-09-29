Left Menu

Valplast Technologies Launches IPO for Infrastructure Growth

Valplast Technologies is launching an IPO with a price band of Rs 51-54 per share, aiming to raise Rs 28.09 crore. Proceeds will enhance working capital and fund machinery. The issue, opening September 30 and closing October 3, marks a significant step in expanding their infrastructure projects across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2025 15:36 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 15:36 IST
Valplast Technologies Launches IPO for Infrastructure Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Valplast Technologies, a key player in civil engineering and infrastructure solutions, is set to launch an Initial Public Offering (IPO) with shares priced between Rs 51 and Rs 54. Scheduled to open on September 30, the offer aims to raise Rs 28.09 crore and will close on October 3.

The IPO consists entirely of a fresh issue of 52.02 lakh equity shares, with the company outlining its strategic plan to utilize Rs 14 crore for working capital and Rs 4.95 crore for capital expenditure, including the purchase of new machinery.

Sanjay Kumar, Managing Director of Valplast Technologies Ltd, emphasized that the IPO's proceeds would solidify the company's financial foundation and enhance their capability to execute larger and more sophisticated projects across India. The company, established in 2014, specializes in a range of technical services including waterproofing and tunneling, and reported substantial fiscal growth in FY 25.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Europe's Ryder Cup Triumph: A Tale of Dominance Defying Expectations

Europe's Ryder Cup Triumph: A Tale of Dominance Defying Expectations

 United States
2
Euro Zone Bonds Steady Ahead of Key Data Releases

Euro Zone Bonds Steady Ahead of Key Data Releases

 Global
3
DeepSeek Launches Cutting-Edge AI Model: Efficient Text Processing Unveiled

DeepSeek Launches Cutting-Edge AI Model: Efficient Text Processing Unveiled

 China
4
Champions League Unveils Drama: From Epic Barcelona-PSG Rivalry to Unique Match Locations

Champions League Unveils Drama: From Epic Barcelona-PSG Rivalry to Unique Ma...

 Switzerland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025