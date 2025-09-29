Left Menu

Paisabazaar Expands Into Wealth Management with Fixed Income Offerings

Paisabazaar, India's leading consumer credit marketplace, has ventured into wealth management by launching fixed income instruments. This initiative aims to establish a comprehensive financial wellness platform, offering retail investors diverse investment options and seamless digital processes for accessing fixed deposits and corporate bonds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurgaon (Haryana) | Updated: 29-09-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 16:53 IST
Paisabazaar Expands Into Wealth Management with Fixed Income Offerings
With Aim to Build a Diverse Financial Wellness Platform, Paisabazaar Launches Investment Suite. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Paisabazaar, a prominent marketplace for consumer credit in India, announced its entry into wealth management with the introduction of fixed income instruments on its platform. This strategic move aligns with Paisabazaar's vision of becoming a holistic financial wellness platform.

Building on its PB Money personal finance management platform, Paisabazaar aims to offer retail investors a comprehensive digital experience for fixed income investments. The platform allows consumers to compare and book Fixed Deposits from financial institutions like Bajaj Finance and South Indian Bank.

Corporate Bonds available through Paisabazaar promise returns up to 13.25%, with investments starting from INR 1,000. The platform, underpinned by Grip Invest, provides tailored investment advice from SEBI-registered analysts. Paisabazaar aims to enhance its secured lending portfolio and cater to underserved segments, leveraging data analytics and technology to integrate more consumers into the financial mainstream.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Glottis Ltd: Navigating a Successful IPO Launch

Glottis Ltd: Navigating a Successful IPO Launch

 India
2
Empowering Health: Dr. Upasana Vohra's Ayurvedic Mission

Empowering Health: Dr. Upasana Vohra's Ayurvedic Mission

 India
3
Tragedy Strikes: 13-Year-Old's Death Spurs Outrage in Thane

Tragedy Strikes: 13-Year-Old's Death Spurs Outrage in Thane

 India
4
AI-Powered Command System Revolutionizes Border Security

AI-Powered Command System Revolutionizes Border Security

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025