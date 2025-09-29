Paisabazaar Expands Into Wealth Management with Fixed Income Offerings

Paisabazaar, a prominent marketplace for consumer credit in India, announced its entry into wealth management with the introduction of fixed income instruments on its platform. This strategic move aligns with Paisabazaar's vision of becoming a holistic financial wellness platform.

Building on its PB Money personal finance management platform, Paisabazaar aims to offer retail investors a comprehensive digital experience for fixed income investments. The platform allows consumers to compare and book Fixed Deposits from financial institutions like Bajaj Finance and South Indian Bank.

Corporate Bonds available through Paisabazaar promise returns up to 13.25%, with investments starting from INR 1,000. The platform, underpinned by Grip Invest, provides tailored investment advice from SEBI-registered analysts. Paisabazaar aims to enhance its secured lending portfolio and cater to underserved segments, leveraging data analytics and technology to integrate more consumers into the financial mainstream.

(With inputs from agencies.)