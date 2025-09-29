GST 2.0: Catalyst for MSME Growth Boom

The introduction of GST 2.0 has been hailed as a momentous shift designed to invigorate India's sprawling network of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

Financial expert, Prof Trilochan Tripathy, emphasized the reforms' potential to cut production costs and enhance pricing strategies for MSMEs through streamlined tax rates and quicker refunds.

However, challenges persist, with concerns over state revenue losses and the transitional costs faced by firms as they adapt to the new system.