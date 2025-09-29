Left Menu

GST 2.0: Catalyst for MSME Growth Boom

The recent GST 2.0 reforms aim to boost economic activities for India's 6.4 crore MSMEs by simplifying tax slabs and offering liquidity relief. Despite benefits like reduced costs and improved competitiveness, challenges such as transition expenses and potential state revenue losses remain. The reforms are crucial for small business growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 29-09-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 17:11 IST
The introduction of GST 2.0 has been hailed as a momentous shift designed to invigorate India's sprawling network of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

Financial expert, Prof Trilochan Tripathy, emphasized the reforms' potential to cut production costs and enhance pricing strategies for MSMEs through streamlined tax rates and quicker refunds.

However, challenges persist, with concerns over state revenue losses and the transitional costs faced by firms as they adapt to the new system.

