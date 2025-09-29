Smartworks Unveils 'SmartVantage' for Tailored Global Capability Centers in India

Smartworks Coworking Spaces Ltd has introduced 'SmartVantage', a specialized solution designed to facilitate foreign firms in setting up expansive Global Capability Centers (GCCs) within India. This initiative was announced through a regulatory filing on Monday.

The company plans to provide large-format, customizable campuses, some exceeding 500,000 square feet, built specifically to align with the distinctive identity of these international GCCs. Smartworks, boasting a significant portfolio of 12 million square feet distributed across 14 cities in India and Singapore, aims to ensure multi-city continuity and swift operational transitions for the GCCs.

According to Neetish Sarda, Founder & Managing Director of Smartworks, 'Flexibility is crucial for GCCs.' As they expand, the rapid adaptability of spaces becomes essential. Through the inclusion of curated alliance partners, Smartworks enhances its service offering, covering crucial aspects such as legal, taxation, talent acquisition, and operational advisory, thereby fostering an effective ecosystem for GCC success in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)