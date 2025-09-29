Left Menu

Smartworks Unveils 'SmartVantage' for Tailored Global Capability Centers in India

Smartworks Coworking Spaces Ltd has launched 'SmartVantage', a solution aimed at supporting foreign firms in establishing Global Capability Centers (GCCs) in India. Offering large, customizable campuses, it caters to the unique identities of GCCs, providing multi-city coverage and faster go-live times with extensive support services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 17:39 IST
Smartworks Unveils 'SmartVantage' for Tailored Global Capability Centers in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Smartworks Coworking Spaces Ltd has introduced 'SmartVantage', a specialized solution designed to facilitate foreign firms in setting up expansive Global Capability Centers (GCCs) within India. This initiative was announced through a regulatory filing on Monday.

The company plans to provide large-format, customizable campuses, some exceeding 500,000 square feet, built specifically to align with the distinctive identity of these international GCCs. Smartworks, boasting a significant portfolio of 12 million square feet distributed across 14 cities in India and Singapore, aims to ensure multi-city continuity and swift operational transitions for the GCCs.

According to Neetish Sarda, Founder & Managing Director of Smartworks, 'Flexibility is crucial for GCCs.' As they expand, the rapid adaptability of spaces becomes essential. Through the inclusion of curated alliance partners, Smartworks enhances its service offering, covering crucial aspects such as legal, taxation, talent acquisition, and operational advisory, thereby fostering an effective ecosystem for GCC success in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Wall Street Rallies Despite Economic Uncertainty

Wall Street Rallies Despite Economic Uncertainty

 Global
2
Punjab Police Strategizes on Counter-Terrorism and Crime Networks

Punjab Police Strategizes on Counter-Terrorism and Crime Networks

 India
3
PM Modi Inaugurates New Delhi BJP Office Amid Calls for Public Service Commitment

PM Modi Inaugurates New Delhi BJP Office Amid Calls for Public Service Commi...

 India
4
Global Political Events: Key Meetings and Summits

Global Political Events: Key Meetings and Summits

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025