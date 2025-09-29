Paradip Port's Leap Towards Modernization with AM/NS Collaboration

In a significant infrastructure development, Paradip Port Authority (PPA) and AM/NS Ports have inked a 30-year concession agreement for the mechanization of the CQ-III berth. This strategic move, set to handle dry bulk cargo, underscores a long-term commitment to sustainable and efficient cargo operations.

The agreement will facilitate the shipment of iron ore pellets produced by AM/NS India, utilizing an advanced mechanized conveying system and ship loader. The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways highlighted the deal as a major step in enhancing port infrastructure and improving operational efficiency.

PPA's Chief Engineer Himanshu Sekhar Rout and AM/NS Ports' Subhakant Dash formalized the agreement in the presence of PPA Chairman PL Haranadh. Officials emphasized the project's role in boosting berth productivity and supporting eco-friendly coastal operations, as it reinforces regional industrial growth and logistics capabilities.