Left Menu

Paradip Port's Leap Towards Modernization with AM/NS Collaboration

Paradip Port Authority and AM/NS Ports have signed a 30-year concession agreement for the mechanization of the CQ-III berth to handle dry bulk cargo. This initiative aims to bolster sustainable and efficient cargo handling and enhance the port's infrastructure and operational efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 29-09-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 19:42 IST
Paradip Port's Leap Towards Modernization with AM/NS Collaboration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant infrastructure development, Paradip Port Authority (PPA) and AM/NS Ports have inked a 30-year concession agreement for the mechanization of the CQ-III berth. This strategic move, set to handle dry bulk cargo, underscores a long-term commitment to sustainable and efficient cargo operations.

The agreement will facilitate the shipment of iron ore pellets produced by AM/NS India, utilizing an advanced mechanized conveying system and ship loader. The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways highlighted the deal as a major step in enhancing port infrastructure and improving operational efficiency.

PPA's Chief Engineer Himanshu Sekhar Rout and AM/NS Ports' Subhakant Dash formalized the agreement in the presence of PPA Chairman PL Haranadh. Officials emphasized the project's role in boosting berth productivity and supporting eco-friendly coastal operations, as it reinforces regional industrial growth and logistics capabilities.

TRENDING

1
South Africa Loses 2026 World Cup Qualifier Due to Ineligible Player

South Africa Loses 2026 World Cup Qualifier Due to Ineligible Player

 Switzerland
2
Tragic Collision: Student's Life Cut Short in Tipper Truck Accident

Tragic Collision: Student's Life Cut Short in Tipper Truck Accident

 India
3
Tragic Unveiling: Family Ties Betrayed in Jharkhand

Tragic Unveiling: Family Ties Betrayed in Jharkhand

 India
4
Jannik Sinner's Resurgence: Battling Through to China Open Semi-Finals

Jannik Sinner's Resurgence: Battling Through to China Open Semi-Finals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025