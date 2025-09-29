Left Menu

Punjab Paves the Path for Investment with Landmark Roadshow

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann recently emphasized the state's commitment to transparent governance and first-rate infrastructure at the Invest Punjab summit. At a Gurugram roadshow, industry leaders explored investment opportunities across various sectors including mobility, consumer durables, and renewable energy, as the state gears up for the 2026 summit.

In a significant move to attract investment, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann pledged transparent governance and top-tier infrastructure at the Invest Punjab summit. The initiative aims to position Punjab as an investor-first state, providing responsive facilitation to attract businesses.

During a roadshow held in Gurugram, representatives from leading companies such as Hero Cycles and Ralson India explored new investment opportunities. The event brought together sectors including mobility, electronics, and renewable energy, highlighting Punjab's potential as a business hub.

Business giants like Pramod Bhasin and Priya Paul endorsed Punjab as a lucrative destination, underscoring their positive experiences in the region. With the next roadshow scheduled for New Delhi, Punjab is poised to strengthen its economic ties ahead of the 2026 summit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

