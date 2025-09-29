Left Menu

Shashi Tharoor Urges Air India to Prioritize Kerala Travel Needs

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor expressed concerns over Air India Express' reduced flights from Kerala, highlighting potential hardships for travelers. Addressing Air India's treatment of Kerala, he warned of a possible shift in consumer preference to IndiGo and Akasa Air should the airline persist in cutting services.

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has raised alarms over Air India Express' decision to scale back flights from Kerala. He urged Air India to cease treating the state as an afterthought, as reports emerge of large-scale flight cancellations at various Kerala airports.

Tharoor, who represents Thiruvananthapuram, underscored Kerala's significance as a major aviation hub, particularly for international travel to the Gulf. He warned of the economic and social impact on migrants, tourists, and trade should services be curtailed.

With the winter schedule yet to be announced, Tharoor suggested that competition from airlines like IndiGo and Akasa Air is ready to meet demand, implying Air India risks losing customer loyalty if it doesn't address the issue.

