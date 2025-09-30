Currency Markets in Peril as U.S. Government Teeters on Shutdown

In the face of an imminent U.S. government shutdown, the U.S. dollar finds itself under pressure in cautious trading. The uncertainty looms as investors prepare for a potential halt in key economic data releases, including the critical jobs report scheduled for later this week.

The political impasse between Republicans and Democrats threatens to leave the government unfunded after Tuesday midnight, with President Donald Trump's meeting showing little progress toward a temporary spending deal. A potential delay in economic data could complicate decision-making for the Federal Reserve, crucially affecting their insights into the labor market.

A prolonged shutdown poses greater risks, potentially altering Federal Reserve policies. Markets are already anticipating a cut in interest rates, pricing in significant Fed easing by December. As the broader implications unfold, global currency markets remain on edge, with the U.S. currency index showing signs of weakening.

(With inputs from agencies.)